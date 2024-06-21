Core Scientific Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 63,744 call options on the company. This is an increase of 384% compared to the average daily volume of 13,162 call options.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $9.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Scientific will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $122,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

