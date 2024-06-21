Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 22705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Corsa Coal Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$48.52 million for the quarter. Corsa Coal had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 EPS for the current year.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

