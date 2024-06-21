COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.43

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and traded as high as $8.99. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 28,116 shares trading hands.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97.

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

