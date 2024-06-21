Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.57

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 153889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Costamare had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costamare by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 183,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1,282.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 198,922 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Costamare by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

