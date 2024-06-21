Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $473,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 114,025.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 228,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,418,000 after buying an additional 212,725 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $65.67. 282,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,458. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $66.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

