Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.27% of Coastal Financial worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,329,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,914. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $585.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.10 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $57.50 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Coastal Financial news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $45,961.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,602.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

