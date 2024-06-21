Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 180.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,703 shares during the period. New Jersey Resources makes up about 2.0% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.08% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 72,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NJR traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $41.92. 207,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,563. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.61. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

