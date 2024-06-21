Cox Capital Mgt LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AZN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.95. 1,952,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,992. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $244.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

