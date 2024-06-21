CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.27. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.