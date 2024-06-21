CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.27. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
