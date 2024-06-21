Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $155.24 million and $8.90 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 345,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

