CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Up 6.4%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 1,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

