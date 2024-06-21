Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18. 171,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 864,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Cricut had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $167.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $918,512.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,090,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,886.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $918,512.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,090,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,886.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 573,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,121.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,703. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cricut by 40.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cricut by 9,096.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cricut by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 360,080 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

