Critical Comparison: NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) versus Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) and NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 6.26% 24.03% 4.46% NSTS Bancorp -59.99% -5.61% -1.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 1.33 $64.39 million $3.71 19.41 NSTS Bancorp $6.58 million 7.77 -$3.96 million ($0.88) -10.94

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and NSTS Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bluegreen Vacations and NSTS Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats NSTS Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About NSTS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.