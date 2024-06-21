Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 25th

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, June 25th. The 1-150 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,136,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,481,891. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.