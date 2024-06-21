crvUSD (CRVUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $140.20 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $140.20 million and $19.36 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99640749 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $32,166,964.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

