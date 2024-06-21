Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Cuentas Trading Down 7.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $682,500.00, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.57.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 125.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cuentas Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cuentas stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cuentas Inc. ( NASDAQ:CUEN Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.46% of Cuentas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile financial, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications, Wholesale Telecommunication services, and Digital Products and General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Cards.

