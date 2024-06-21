Czech National Bank Acquires 117 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Biogen by 38.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 15.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 7.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.44. The stock had a trading volume of 251,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,447. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $296.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

