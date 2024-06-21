Czech National Bank Acquires 154 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fortive by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Fortive by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.93. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

