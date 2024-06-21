Czech National Bank Acquires 470 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.33. The company had a trading volume of 796,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,354. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.34 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. TD Cowen upped their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

