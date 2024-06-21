Czech National Bank Acquires 86 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,756,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,778,000 after acquiring an additional 151,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,690,000 after purchasing an additional 341,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,286,000 after purchasing an additional 126,288 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,838,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $201.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,534. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.58. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $204.21.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

