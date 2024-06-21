Czech National Bank Buys 1,090 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after acquiring an additional 365,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after acquiring an additional 732,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after buying an additional 883,416 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,998. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

