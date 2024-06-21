Czech National Bank Buys 220 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

CDNS stock opened at $316.06 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,778,299. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,155,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,834 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,549. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

