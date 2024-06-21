Czech National Bank Buys 418 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,318 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 39,418 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 40.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3,346.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,551 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,572 shares of company stock worth $2,949,144 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 622,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.73. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

