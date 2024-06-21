Czech National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.21. The stock had a trading volume of 444,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,149. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.18.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

