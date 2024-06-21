Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.99. The stock had a trading volume of 84,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.74 and its 200 day moving average is $282.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.