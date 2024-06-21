Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,764,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,116,000 after buying an additional 259,149 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,690,000 after buying an additional 84,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,165,000 after buying an additional 521,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $350,811,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,134,000 after buying an additional 44,826 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.08. 430,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,344. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

