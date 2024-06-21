Czech National Bank Has $10.23 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $151.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

