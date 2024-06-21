Czech National Bank Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,625 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $103,084,000 after buying an additional 152,873 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 14,977 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.97. 590,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,465. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.67. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

