Czech National Bank Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,220,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.03. 153,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $182.96 and a one year high of $345.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

