Czech National Bank Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Czech National Bank reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after purchasing an additional 197,656 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,076,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,960,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,731,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $109.51. 201,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.