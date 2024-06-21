Czech National Bank Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,722,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,855,000 after buying an additional 102,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE DECK traded down $22.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $967.09. 76,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,946. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $928.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $848.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

