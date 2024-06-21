Czech National Bank Purchases 4,050 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 42,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 157,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 123,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of HPE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,895,707. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

