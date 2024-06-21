Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.81. 201,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,419. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average of $131.91. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $157.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 over the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

