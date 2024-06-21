Czech National Bank Sells 283 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Czech National Bank reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2,009.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 500,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $3,784,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 22,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $60.42. 2,758,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,921,725. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

