Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $361.91

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 361.91 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.66). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 367 ($4.66), with a volume of 3,943 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.48) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.
