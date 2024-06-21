Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 151.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $18.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of -1.53.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $933,553.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,465.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,184,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $933,553.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,465.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,030. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,834,000. Estuary Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the first quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after buying an additional 728,240 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after buying an additional 523,455 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.