Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lessened by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,036,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.96 on Friday, reaching $377.57. 327,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,946. The stock has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $353.15 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.55.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

View Our Latest Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.