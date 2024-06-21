Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $140.64 and last traded at $144.08. Approximately 6,967,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 9,839,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day moving average of $107.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,857,539 shares of company stock worth $781,118,135. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 62,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

