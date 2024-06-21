Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.27. 213,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,143,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DNLI. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,403 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

