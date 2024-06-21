Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) CAO Purchases $78,120.00 in Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) CAO Jay C. Gilmore bought 12,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,187.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $7.12 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $370.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

