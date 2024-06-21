Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 971,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 539% from the average daily volume of 151,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.73.

About Desert Gold Ventures

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

