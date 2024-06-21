Desjardins Reiterates C$38.00 Price Target for Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Desjardins set a C$38.00 price objective on Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EMP.A. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.29.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.85. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$31.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

