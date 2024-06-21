Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Target Price to GBX 275

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 275 ($3.49) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.24) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.27) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 287.80 ($3.66).

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 231.30 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,304.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 259 ($3.29). The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 243.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 245.70.

In other news, insider John Kingman purchased 7,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £20,024.78 ($25,444.45). In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 7,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £20,024.78 ($25,444.45). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,433.32 ($3,091.89). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,050. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

