DeversiFi (DVF) Achieves Market Cap of $50.28 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $50.28 million and $1,927.73 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

