DeversiFi (DVF) Hits Market Capitalization of $50.28 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $50.28 million and approximately $1,927.73 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

