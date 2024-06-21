Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by VanderPol Investments L.L.C.

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.51. 474,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,962. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

