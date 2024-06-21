Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,686 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 612,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 172,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 72,313 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 117,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. 382,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,318. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

