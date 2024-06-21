Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 366,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,670,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 130,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,442,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after purchasing an additional 43,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $25.30. 497,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

