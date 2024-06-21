DIMO Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. DIMO has a total market cap of $13.75 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIMO has traded down 6% against the dollar. One DIMO token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 226,748,280.8686098 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.16464311 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,328,026.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

