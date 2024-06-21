dogwifhat Price Reaches $1.81 (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One dogwifhat token can currently be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00002820 BTC on exchanges. dogwifhat has a market cap of $1.81 billion and approximately $429.53 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dogwifhat alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About dogwifhat

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,905,892 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,905,893.670522. The last known price of dogwifhat is 1.92096404 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 406 active market(s) with $396,968,256.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dogwifhat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dogwifhat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.